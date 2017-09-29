Obama, Bush and Clinton manage to avoid Trump at President's golf tournament

Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton attend the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on 28 September Jersey City, New Jersey: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama all attended the President's Cup golf tournament - without Donald Trump.

The trio sat together and appeared to be joking around, snapping selfies, and mingling with the crowd at the Jersey City, New Jersey Liberty National Golf Club.

The biennial President's Cup features 24 golfers from around the world, pitting 12 Americans with 12 of the best from abroad.

Mr Trump is scheduled to attend the multi-day event on 1 October but it is unclear if he was not invited to attend with the other presidents or busy with White House meetings.

The current president recently slammed all three men for how "they left [him] with a mess" regarding North Korea.

He often called for Hillary Clinton to be jailed for using a private server for State Department emails while she served as Secretary of State. The president also retweeted a supporter's doctored GIF showing him swinging a golf club and in the next frame, that ball hitting Ms Clinton in the back, forcing her to fall.

Mr Trump has also criticised Mr Obama's presidential golf outings, however according to Politifact Mr Trump had gone golfing 21 times during his time in office, last calculated on 1 August. At this point in his first time, Mr Obama golfed 11 times.

He has visited a golf club at least 60 times in the last nine months, primarily two of his own properties - the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

It was the first time since 2005 when more than one President had attended the tournament at the same time. All three were named honorary chairman during the first years of their presidencies.

Mr Trump is expected to attend the same event on 1 October.

It is not the first time he has been left out of the president's club, however. All the five living commanders-in-chief, including George HW Bush and Jimmy Carter, came together to raise money for relief efforts after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.