Odell Beckham's season likely over after breaking ankle in New York Giants loss

Odell Beckham could miss the rest of the Giants' season: Getty

Odell Beckham's season looks to be over after the New York Giants wide receiver broke his ankle in a nasty collision on Sunday.

The All-Pro wideout was injured late in the fourth quarter of the 27-22 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers a result that sees the winless Giants move to 0-5 on the year.

Beckham was carted off the field just a few plays before the Chargers scored the go-ahead touchdown on a costly day for the Giants' receiving corps.

Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall had already departed after spraining their left ankles on the same series in the second quarter, and receiver and returner Dwayne Harris broke a foot in the third quarter.

Then Beckham went down, the Chargers went ahead, and the Giants were so depleted that they had to use tight ends as receivers on their final, futile drive.

"I mean, it significantly altered the game," coach Ben McAdoo said. "We had one receiver left at the end of the ballgame."

They may not have Beckham again this season. The injury could require surgery, and the Giants certainly wouldn't rush back their star in what seems a lost season.

Beckham was carted off late in the fourth quarter (Getty) More

He has 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard score early in the fourth quarter that may end up being his last one for a while.

He was then hurt after leaping to catch Eli Manning's high pass and Los Angeles cornerback Casey Hayward pinned his ankle making a tackle. Players immediately signaled the sideline and Beckham was eventually carted off in obvious pain with a hand covering his face.

"It was insane," cornerback Eli Apple said. "Did we even have any more receivers? I thought I was going to have to go out and play receiver."