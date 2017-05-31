One of Manchester's biggest mosques refuses to bury Salman Abedi's body

One of Manchester's biggest mosques has refused to bury the body of the Manchester terrorist who killed 22 last week.

It is thought his body remains unburied councils, funeral directors and now the city's mosques, refuse to deal with it.

According to the Daily Mail, the bomber's body remains in a morgue outside Manchester.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the city’s authorities are reportedly doing "everything in their power" to stop him being cremated, buried, or laid to rest in any way in the Greater Manchester area.

A source told the Manchester Evening News: "Just like Ian Brady, every effort is going in to making sure that there is not a chance Abedi can be buried or cremated in Greater Manchester."

Inquest proceedings will soon be heard, and the disposal of his body will be decided by the coroner.

A source told the MEN that his body has never been kept in the same place as his victims.

Now, at least one mosque is taking the same course of action as the council.

Manchester Central Mosque, one of Manchester's largest Muslim funeral providers, has said it will have nothing to do with the body.

A spokesman from the place of worship told the Evening Standard that its executive committee had met and agreed not to inter the remains of Abedi if his family made a request.