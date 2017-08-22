Oxford golf captain 'killed himself amid stress of PhD and upcoming tournament'

Rafael Ochoa buckled under the pressures from his PhD and an upcoming tournament with the university golf team - INS News Agency Ltd

An Oxford University student who jumped in front of a train had struggled under the pressures from his PhD and an upcoming golf team tournament, an inquest heard.

Rafael Ochoa, 23, had been studying intensively as well as training hard for a golf tournament when he started to suffer from anxiety.

He had spoken to his GP about his struggles and promised her he would not act upon suicidal thoughts he was having.

Mr Ochoa had completed his first class Masters at the University of Oxford in Computer Science, after getting a first class degree and Masters in engineering at the University of Cambridge .

Mr Ochoa had completed his first class Masters at the University of Oxford in Computer Science, after getting a first class degree and Masters in engineering at the University of Cambridge .

He was two thirds of the way through his first year studying for a PhD in Computer Science which was set to continue until 2021, when he travelled 11 miles to Appleford railway station, near Didcot, where he stood on platform waiting for a train to pass through.

Mr Ochoa was a captain of the Divots team, the men's second team, of the Oxford University golf club, a cox at the Sommerville Boat club and a member of the Hertford College Chapel Choir.

The boat club named a competition rowing boat after the cox and Somervile replaced their usual Sunday service with a memorial for choir member and invited his family and friends to remember his life.

The boat club named a competition rowing boat after the cox and Somervile replaced their usual Sunday service with a memorial for choir member and invited his family and friends to remember his life.

On Tuesday assistant coroner Nicholas Graham, sat at Oxford Coroner's court, said Mr Ochoa, originally from Bilbao, Spain, had gone to his GP Dr Helen Salisbury and told her about his anxiety.

She said in a written report that he was feeling "very anxious relating to academic work and a sporting event".

The university confirmed in a statement that the PhD student was due to participate in a golfing tournament in which Mr Ochoa had been training hard for.

Mr Ochoa, of Oxford, was described by Professor Stephen Faulkner, the Dean at Keble College in Oxford, as an excelling student who earned "very positive reports" and was "actively involved in the university golf club".

In the early evening of April 26, 2016, he was pictured on CCTV standing on a platform at Appleford railway station.

At 20.24pm, he jumped in front of an oncoming train passing the station at 25 to 30mph, and died instantly from traumatic injuries to the base of his skull.

