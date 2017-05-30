Park self-driving cars – bikes are the future | Letters

London cyclists. ‘A reduction of city-centre parking, the provision of good public transport, park and ride schemes, car clubs, plenty of cycle parking and low-cost bike hire must be the way of the future,’ writes Tony Waterston.

London cyclists. ‘A reduction of city-centre parking, the provision of good public transport, park and ride schemes, car clubs, plenty of cycle parking and low-cost bike hire must be the way of the future,’ writes Tony Waterston. Photograph: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tim Walker (‘Britain is the worst place to park in the world’, G2, 29 May) appears to live in a time when the car is the only form of transport. He writes of the complaints made by drivers of the lack of free parking, and the high cost of parking, but the word “cyclist” appears only once. And yet a reduction of city-centre parking, the provision of good public transport, park and ride schemes, car clubs, plenty of cycle parking and low-cost bike hire must be the way of the future. I felt some hope when he started his penultimate paragraph “The logical next step is…” and expected this to continue “a European-style bike infrastructure”. But no, he finds that the answer is the self-driving car. Surely the answer is a sustainable transport system.

Tony Waterston

Newcastle upon Tyne





• Join the debate – email guardian.letters@theguardian.com

• Read more Guardian letters – click here to visit gu.com/letters