Paul Nuttall mocked for calling Leanne Wood 'Natalie' twice during ITV debate

Paul Nuttall has been widely mocked for calling Leanne Wood 'Natalie' twice in 20 minutes during the Leaders' Debate on ITV.

Mr Nuttall could have been confusing the leader of Plaid Cymru with Hollywood actress Natalie Wood, who starred in West Side Story or perhaps Natalie Bennett from the Green Party.

Natalie Bennett is not taking part in the Leaders Debate, as she has been replaced as Green Party Leader by Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley.

Incredible scenes. Paul Nuttall just called Leanne Wood "Natalie" for the second time in twenty minutes. Genuinely the best bit of this. — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) May 18, 2017

Ms Lucas debated on behalf of the Green Party during the programme on ITV.

The Ukip leader has been accused of not being able to tell women apart and criticised on social media for repeatedly getting Ms Wood's name wrong.

Leanne Wood politely told him "I'm not Natalie, I'm Leanne".

Paul Nuttall: "Natalie, we have a huge trading deficit with the EU ..."

Leanne Wood: "I'm not Natalie, I'm Leanne."#ITVLeadersLivepic.twitter.com/gpBt8fggGM

— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) May 18, 2017

Some have said the embarrassing gaffe livened up the debate, which has been described as dull without Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn taking part.

Paul Nuttall has called Leanne Wood 'Natalie' twice now! #ITVDebatepic.twitter.com/CPPsIebZ3F — Benjamin Fearn (@bjlfearn) May 18, 2017

Many have made jokes on social media, with one spectator tweeting at Leanne Wood saying: "You're doing great, Natalie".

Some have said he is casting his mind back to 2015, when Natalie Bennett took part in the Leadership Debates alongside Leanne Wood and Nicola Sturgeon, who were both present on ITV.

Ms Wood corrected him the second time he mixed up their names.

Annnnd he does it again.

Paul Nuttall: "I think Natalie is right ..."

Leanne Wood: "Will you call be Leanne."#ITVLeadersLivepic.twitter.com/JLjwNSXkpg



— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) May 18, 2017

Mr Nuttall said: "I agree with Natalie".

She replied: "Will you call me Leanne?".

Caroline Lucas joined in, pointing out Ms Wood's name and laughing.

The Ukip leader apologised, saying: "It's my fault".

Natalie Bennett may not be at the debate, but she is watching. She wrote on Twitter: "The only time I can recall being in the same room as Paul Nuttall was # BBCAQ in 2014. He clearly hasn't recovered".

