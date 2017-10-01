People should dress up as sheep instead of subjecting them to races, say animal rights protesters

Lambs take part in the Lamb National during the Countryside Raceday at Ascot Racecourse in 2013 - Getty Images

People should dress up as sheep instead of subjecting animals to races, protesters who are campaigning against the practice have claimed - but a farmer has hit back and said sheep are natural runners.

More than 60,000 animal rights activists signed a petition calling for sheep racing to be banned at Masham Sheep Fair in the Yorkshire Dales.

Parents could dress up as sheep, or children could take part as a fun activity, just something where the creatures taking part give their consent.

Petition launcher Samantha Francis has branded the races "unnatural, exploitative and degrading."

She added that there were alternatives. "Parents could dress up as sheep, or children could take part as a fun activity, just something where the creatures taking part give their consent," she said.

But organisers of the fair, which is famous for its sheep sales and where in the past as many as 70,000 sheep have been sold each year, have disputed the claims, instead stating that 'racing' overplays the event and that sheep are always pleased to be fed from troughs at the finish line.

Mark Cunliffe-Lister, 47, who owns the sheep involved in the race, said: "My sheep live in this field all year round.

"They are used to people being around as there is a public footpath running alongside it and they are not spooked by the presence of people being so close.

"It is just a part of their everyday life."

He added: "I was aware of the petition but nobody has come to see me or the races despite them taking place in the last few days.

"We have had concerns expressed before and invited an RSPCA inspector to the race in previous years who said there was no issue."

If you take food into a sheep field, they all run across. Sheep run, and are in no way stressed by that.

Graham Bottley, who farms sheep and runs sheep handling courses, has also dismissed the petition.

Mr Bottley said: "Firstly, sheep are very much running animals.

"Anyone who lives, as I do in the Dales knows that lambs will spend a good deal of their time racing each other in the summer, and even adult sheep will do this in the spring and early summer.

"If you take food into a sheep field, they all run across. Sheep run, and are in no way stressed by that."

Sheep racing at the fair went ahead as planned at the weekend.