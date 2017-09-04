People think they've spotted something interesting about the timing of William and Kate's pregnancy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after the birth of Princess Charlotte in May 2015 - PA

It didn’t take long after The Palace announced William and Kate are expecting their third child today for the theory to appear.

Some football fans thought they’d spotted a more than happy coincidence when it comes to the timing of the pregnancy.

It appears the Duchess will give birth around the time next year’s World Cup begins in Russia.

Cue a round of congratulation for Prince William for seemingly securing two week’s paternity leave in which to enjoy the competition.

Prince William has clearly crunched the numbers and worked out he's gonna be on paternity leave when the World Cup starts next year. Genius. — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) September 4, 2017

Looks like Prince William wants his paternity during world cup, what a lad!!! — Arron Browes (@ArronBrowes) September 4, 2017

Prince William knowing that he's going to be getting two weeks of paternity leave during the 2018 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/swpocPcsKB — SlashFootball (@slashfootball) September 4, 2017

Congratulations to Prince William who has guaranteed himself 2 weeks paternity leave for the 2018 World Cup #WellPlayedpic.twitter.com/7gXAvWIU97 — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) September 4, 2017

However it's unlike to pan out quite like that. It's been reported that the Duchess of Cambridge is less than 12 weeks pregnant and brought her announcement forward after she was forced to cancel a royal engagement due to suffering severe morning sickness.

Although the exact length of Kate’s pregnancy has not been specified, the current timeline means the baby will be most likely born between March and May 2018. Meanwhile, the World Cup begins on June 14.

So Prince William will probably be back to his royal duties before the tournament gets underway.

Still, apocryphal or not, the rumour doesn’t appear to have done the prince’s reputation any harm among a certain segment of his subjects.