Peter Kay: Fans angry as tickets sold on secondary sites for inflated prices

Peter Kay fans are furious after seeing tickets for his anticipated UK tour appear on secondary ticketing sites at inflated prices.

The comedian is preparing to set out on his first stand-up tour in eight years, which will see the 44-year-old will play nine cities across the UK.

Starting April 2018 in Birmingham, the tour will also take in dates in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Liverpool.

“I really miss it,” Kay said in a statement on the tour announcement. “I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

“As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage.”

While more dates have already been added due to huge demand, many fans were infuriated as they encountered issues with ticket sites or saw seats being sold for inflated prices.

A 16th Manchester show has just been added on Sat 30th June 2018. Tickets at https://t.co/75yUZmgQZu #PeterKayTour pic.twitter.com/v2N5Un7YMJ — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 19, 2017

Screenshots were shared on social media of tickets being sold on StubHub and Viagogo for as much as £495.