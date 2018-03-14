Pi Day 2018: 14 Math Jokes to Make You Laugh on 3.14

Pi Day has come around once again.

Every year March 14—3.14—celebrates the irrational number that we use to explain the relationship between a circle’s circumference and diameter, bringing joy to nerds everywhere. Although pi, whose symbol is the Greek letter π, goes on forever, International Pi Day does not—so laugh at these jokes while you still can.

1. Statistics show that 3.14 percent of sailors are pi-rates.

2. What did pi say to its partner?

Stop being so irrational.

3.

4. √-1 23 ∑ π

… and it was delicious.

5. Mathematician: “πr2.”

Baker: “No, pies are round. Cakes are square.”

6. Don’t talk to circles—there’s no point!

7. Who invented the Round Table?

Sir Cumference.

8.

9. Remember not to eat too much pi—it will give you a large circumference.

10. Having an argument with pi just goes around in circles.

11. What do you get when a bunch of sheep stand in a circle?

Shepherd’s Pi.

12. Pi had its driver’s license revoked because it didn’t know when to stop.

13. Why isn’t pi on Twitter?

Even 280 characters isn’t enough to express itself.

14. Why are circles so hot?

Because they are 360 degrees.

