Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson meet on holiday – and no punches are thrown

Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson proved they really have put their feuding ways behind them after they bumped into each other on holiday – and no punches were thrown.

The TV stars even managed to share a laugh after crossing paths in the south of France.

Morgan tweeted a picture of himself holding out a hand to his “old mate” after bumping into him in St Tropez.

He captioned the shot: “Bumped into an old mate in St Tropez last night... and we didn't even punch each other.”

Bumped into an old mate in St Tropez last night... and we didn't even punch each other. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kuYFBSeZll — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2017

Morgan and Clarkson may have put their feud to bed, but fans were quick to take sides with one saying Morgan should have pushed Clarkson in the harbour.

Others joked that the pair looked like “brothers” and mocked the picture for looking like a “SAGA getaway” advert.

The pair were embroiled in a feud for over a decade after Morgan – then the editor of the Daily Mirror – published photos of Clarkson with a female BBC executive who was not his wife.

In 2003, Clarkson threw a glass of water over his arch-nemesis onboard a celeb-filled Concorde before punching him a year later at the British Press Awards.

Clarkson suffered a broken finger in the scuffle which left Morgan with a scar on his temple.

They entertained fans by exchanging a string of brutal insults on Twitter and in interviews before finally ending the feud ver a drink at a London pub in 2015.