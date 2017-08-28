Pirates 'lost' in the pub scupper Penzance world record attempt

Dawn's Pirate Posse get ready to be counted at the Penzance Pirates on the Prom attempt to beat the number for the largest number of pirates in one spot - Cornwall Live / SWNS.com

An attempt by Penzance to beat the world record for 14,000 pirates in one place failed after a group accidentally stayed in the pub and missed the count.

The Cornish town has been trying to claim the Guinness World Record for several years, having lost it to Hastings in 2013. But they will be forced to try again next year after missing out on the title by "just a few" on Sunday.

Organisers blamed the miss in part to groups of pirates who did not leave their local pub in time to be counted.

Pubs in the area had promised to make sure pirates were out and in the count area by 3.45pm. But Andy Hazlehurst told the crowd: "Sorry to say we're back again next year, we fell short by a few.

Pirates get ready to be counted at the Penzance Pirates on the Prom attempt

"We won't say how many [were in the pub]. We won't shame those who were down in the Dolphin and that but we still haven't taught the people who go to the pub to get here on time."

To succeed they needed to have more than 14,231 pirates in one place by 4pm on Sunday. To qualify pirates had to have two accessories, such as a sword or eye patch.

Penzance first won the Guinness World Record for the largest pirate gathering in 2011, stealing the title from Hastings.

But in 2013, their south east rivals won back the title and Penzance decided to challenge them again a year later.

That attempt was marred in controversy after costs showed Penzance Town Council had spent £55,000 on the failed bid.

Costs included spending nearly £300 on inflatable parrots, nearly £2,000 on pirate t-shirts and £600 on pirate flags. No figures have yet been released on what the latest attempt cost.

Lyn King and Stephanie Phelps get ready to be counted

Speaking on Monday, Mayor of Penzance Dick Cliffe said: "It is a disappointment not to break the record and miss out by such a small amount... The pirates of Penzance is an expression everyone knows - not the pirates of Hastings. They are just impostors."

He added: "I remember looking into the pub and seeing people in pirate outfits around the time the count was being done. I thought - what are they doing there?

"Whether it is missed communication over the importance of being in the compounds for just ten minutes I don't know.

"But it is a tough thing to marshal that number of pirates - they are not a group that traditionally are easily marshalled by anybody."

He said the funding for the event was sourced privately this year with Penzance Town Council giving what he described as a "modest" donation - believed to be around £1,500.

He added: "We have learnt lessons from the previous attempt. The money was not properly authorised last time and then covered up, but this time everything has been fully transparent and we have made just a modest contribution towards the record attempt this year."