What Planets Can You See? Look At The Sky On Monday To Spot Two

Janissa Delzo

Monday marks the last chance of the year to get a glimpse of Saturn, the second largest planet in our solar system. The ringed planet will be situated near a slender crescent moon, according to Space.com.

In order to get the best view of the planet, timing is key. After the sun sets, wait one hour to begin your hunt for the gas giant, Joe Rao, a skywatching columnist for Space.com, advises. Don’t wait much longer, as the planet will only be visible for another hour.

Unfortunately, unless you have a telescope with high magnification, you won’t be able to see its beautiful rings. However, simply using a clenched fist will allow you to possibly spot the planet. Holding your fist up at arm’s length in the air will help guide you to first identify the crescent. Next, if you look to the lower left side of the moon, you may spot Saturn.

11_19_Saturn

The planet Saturn is seen in the first color composite made of images taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on its approach to the ringed planet, October 21, 2002. The probe's arrival is still 20 months away. The planet was 285 million kilometers (177 million miles) away from the spacecraft, nearly twice the distance between the Sun and Earth, when Cassini took images of it using various filters. NASA/Getty Images

“Before you attempt to make a sighting, make sure there are no tall trees or buildings to obstruct your view of these two celestial bodies,” Rao writes.

Mercury may be visible too. It’ll be situated directly below the two bodies. Despite being the smallest planet in the solar system, it’s actually best to look for it with the naked eye or binoculars, Space.com reports.

No need to worry if you can’t spot Saturn on Monday, as it’s not disappearing forever. But, you’ll have to wait until 2018 to try again. It’ll be visible in late March, at the earliest.

11_19_Mercuryjpg

In this handout provided by NASA, Boyertown Area High School 12th grade student Jay Hallman looks through a photographers lens and solar filter to see the planet Mercury as it transits across the face of the sun at Boyertown Area High School on May 9, 2016 in Boyertown, Pennsylvania. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous transit taking place in 2006. NASA/Bill Ingalls via Getty Images

In mid-June, Saturn was positioned in a way that caused its rings to shine the brightest they ever have for most likely the next fifteen years, according to National Geographic. But even during that one-day occurrence, a telescope was needed to get the best views of the planet.

The June 14 event happened because the planet reached it’s “opposition,” which is when it’s opposite the sun. It was also as close to the Earth as it will get for the entirety of 2017.


It was an eventful year for Saturn. In September, the Cassini mission ended after 13 years of exploring the Saturn system. Findings from the mission revealed many exciting things about the planet, including deeper knowledge of how its rings are kept in place.

"There are whole careers to be forged in the analysis of data from Cassini," Linda Spilker, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement, CNN reports. "In a sense, the work has only just begun."

