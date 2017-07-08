Plant Life on the International Space Station is Blossoming

This article originally appeared on The Conversation.

Gravity is a constant for all organisms on Earth. It acts on every aspect of our physiology, behavior and development—no matter what you are, you evolved in an environment where gravity roots us firmly to the ground.

But what happens if you’re removed from that familiar environment and placed into a situation outside your evolutionary experience? That’s exactly the question we ask every day of the plants we grow in our laboratory. They start out here in our earthbound lab, but they’re on their way to outer space. What could be a more novel environment for a plant than the zero-gravity conditions of spaceflight?

By studying how plants react to life in space, we can learn more about how they adapt to environmental changes. Not only are plants crucial to almost every facet of life on Earth; plants will be critical to our explorations of the universe. As we look to a future of possible space colonization, it’s vital to understand how plants will fare off planet before we rely on them within space outposts to recycle our air and water and supplement our food.

So even while we stay right here on the ground, our research plants blast off and head to the International Space Station (ISS). Already they’ve given us some surprises about growing in zero gravity—and shaken up some of our thinking about how plants grow on Earth.

Learning from Stressed-Out Plants

Plants make especially great research subjects if you’re interested in environmental stress. Because they’re stuck in one spot—what we biologists call sessile organisms—plants must cleverly deal in place with whatever their environment throws at them. Moving to a more favorable spot isn’t an option, and they can do little to alter the environment around them.

But what they can do is alter their internal “environment”—and plants are masters of manipulating their metabolism to cope with perturbations of their surroundings. This characteristic is one of the reasons we use plants in our research; we can count on them to be sensitive reporters of environmental change, even in novel environments like spaceflight.

Folks have been curious about how plants respond to spaceflight from the very beginning of our ability to get there. We launched our first spaceflight experiment on Space Shuttle Columbia back in 1999, and the things we learned then are still fueling new hypotheses about how plants deal with the absence of gravity.

We’re in Florida, Our Research Plants Are in Space

Spaceflight requires specialized growth habitats, specialized tools for observation and sample collection, and of course specialized people to take care of the experiment on orbit.

A typical experiment begins on Earth in our lab with the planting of dormant Arabidopsis seeds in Petri plates containing a nutrient gel. This gel (unlike soil) stays put in zero gravity, and provides the water and nutrients the growing plants will need. The plates are then wrapped in dark cloth, taken to Kennedy Space Center, and eventually loaded into the Dragon Capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket to catch a ride to the ISS.

Once docked, an astronaut inserts the plates into the plant growth hardware. The light inside stimulates the seeds to sprout, cameras record the growth of the seedlings over time, and at the end of the experiment, the astronaut harvests the 12-day-old plants and save them in tubes of preservative.

