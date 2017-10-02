Police hunt cyclist who knocked man unconscious and broke woman's nose

Police have asked for help identifying a cyclist who seriously assaulted a group of people in Hackney on August 13.

The man is seen on CCTV cycling at speed along the pavement of City Road, before crashing into three people and falling off his bicycle.

He then approaches the group and attacks them, breaking a woman's nose and leaving a man unconscious on the ground.

Described as a black male in his 20s with a distinctive large beard, the attacker then retrieved his bike and cycled away in the direction of Islington.

PC Matt Jolley, of Hackney police, said: “This was a callous and needless assault.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Hackney police via 101, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or crimestoppers-uk.org.”