Police raid Manchester home believed to be linked to bomber

Amateur footage captures the moment armed police stormed a house believed to be linked to the Manchester Arena suicide bomber.

The suicide bomber who brought carnage to the Manchester Arena has been named as Salman Abedi.

Police confirmed his name after armed officers carried out a dramatic raid on the redbrick semi in south Manchester where the 22-year-old was registered as living.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said detectives were working to establish whether Abedi, whose attack left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, was working alone.

