Police refuse to hold US flag during NFL game after players kneel during national anthem

Several Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem on 21 August 2017: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland police and emergency services unions have said they will not hold the US flag during the NFL’s Cleveland Browns’ season opening game, after some players refused to stand for the national anthem.

Several players knelt during The Star-Spangled Banner at a game in August in a protest against racial inequality.

Angered by the protest, police and other emergency service workers have turned down an offer to participate in a ceremony ahead of a game on 10 September.

Dan Nemeth, president of the Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees Local 1975, told Fox8Cleveland: “This hit home with me. I am a veteran, an eight-year veteran with the US Marine Corps.

“So, to disrespect the flag by taking a knee is not something I was going to be a part of.”

Steve Loomis, the Cleveland police union president, said his officers would also not participate.

In September last year, former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem to highlight the oppression of black people in the US.

The controversial move sparked fierce debate as to whether Kaepernick’s actions were heroic and principled or unpatriotic and disrespectful to military members.

The Cleveland Browns organisation has supported its players' decision to sit out the national anthem.

“As an organisation, we have a profound respect for our country’s national anthem, flag and the servicemen and servicewomen in the United States and abroad,” the team said last month.

“We feel it's important for our team to join in this great tradition and special moment of recognition, at the same time we also respect the great liberties afforded by our country, including the freedom of personal expression.”