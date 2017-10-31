Pregnant Duchess of Cambridge proves she's an ace of hearts at Tennis for Kids event

The Duchess of Cambridge helping children at the National Tennis Centre - REUTERS

Just weeks ago, the Duchess of Cambridge was so unwell with acute morning sickness that she missed a string of public engagements and her son's first day of school. Today, she proved she is back to her best, as she donned trainers and tracksuit to join children playing tennis.

The Duchess picked up a racket to help youngsters with their drills at the National Tennis Centre, leaping around and bending to pick up the ball before congratulating them on their skills.

Looking in good health, it is her first solo appearance since Kensington Palace officially confirmed she is expecting her third child in April.

Kate is a tennis fan and the trip to the centre in London is part of her role as LTA patron, having taken over the post from the Queen.

She is set to watch some on-court sessions including a Tennis for Kids event and meet some of the UK's top junior talents.

The duchess played with children at the National Tennis Centre Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

She is also set to meet youngsters who are taking part in the Coach Core apprenticeship scheme.

It was designed by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to take people aged 16-24 with limited opportunities, training them to be sports coaches and positive role models and mentors in their communities.

Kate is now in her second trimester and the royal baby is due in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge chats to Johanna Konta during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association in London Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

As with her first and second pregnancies, the Duchess endured hyperemesis gravidarum in her first trimester, being compelled to announce the baby earlier than most parents would like after reluctantly cancelling public appearances.

In September, she was too unwell to accompany Prince George to his first day at school, with her husband the Duke visiting planned joint engagements on his own or with Prince Harry.