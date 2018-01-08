Prehistoric Dinosaur-Era Sea Dragon at Heart of 200-Million-Year-Old Murder Mystery

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Sea Dragon, you ask? It sounds as if David Attenborough has decided to change things up a bit and enter the world of Game of Thrones. But, not quite. Attenborough and the Sea Dragon—to be screened on January 7—is a new, one-off BBC documentary presented by Sir David Attenborough, which tells the story of a newly discovered ichthyosaur from the Dorset coast, England.

The word “Sea Dragon” refers to two extinct types of reptiles, ichthyosaurs and plesiosaurs. They were first brought to the attention of the scientific world in the early 19th century, and described and named in 1821.

The scientists were well aware that these were not actual dragons, of course, but some people (notably the early collector, Thomas Hawkins), thought the word “dragon” would help to popularize these incredible animals. Their discovery even predates the formal recognition of the word dinosaur, in 1842.

Indeed, these animals are not “swimming dinosaurs”, as they are commonly and mistakenly described as, but are an entirely different group of extinct reptiles that lived at the same time as the dinosaurs. They were a highly successful group that first appeared in the Early Triassic, around 248 million years ago, and became extinct about 90 million years ago, in the Late Cretaceous.

On British shores

Most of the early discoveries were found in the U.K., having come from the early part of the Jurassic Period, from inland quarries in Somerset and from the coastal section of the Lyme Regis-Charmouth area, Dorset. The inspirational Victorian fossil hunter and paleontologist, Mary Anning, collected many ichthyosaur specimens from around Lyme Regis and Charmouth, including some of the first brought to the attention of geologists.

Such fossils captivated scientists and the general public, which led to interest from museums and institutions around the globe, eager to add a specimen to their collection. Remains are displayed and stored in museums around the globe. Today, there is still major interest in collecting and studying such specimens.

Ichthyosaur_skull_with_sclerotic_ring,_New_Walk_Museum More

Andy Dingley/Wikimedia Commons

For most of my academic career, which spans just over a decade, I have been studying ichthyosaurs, with a key emphasis on those collected from the Early Jurassic rocks of Britain. Over the years, I have been through countless museum collections across the U.K. and elsewhere, in hope of examining as many British Early Jurassic ichthyosaurs as possible. In doing so, I’ve seen thousands of specimens, ranging from isolated bones to complete skeletons, and from pregnant individuals to specimens with their last meal preserved. It is hard to quantify the great number of specimens known, but I have probably seen (either physically, or as photos) more than 90% of all British Early Jurassic ichthyosaurs that are stored in museums and university collections.

Globally, there are 25 species of Early Jurassic ichthyosaurs known. I have named five of them: Ichthyosaurus anningae, Wahlisaurus massarae, Ichthyosaurus larkini and I. somersetensis, and Protoichthyosaurus applebyi.

Each of the new species were based on the (re)discovery of specimens already in museum collections—indeed, paleontology collections contain a treasure trove of fossils that await rediscovery. But new discoveries straight from the field are particularly exciting—and this is where Attenborough steps in …

