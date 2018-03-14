President Donald Trump suggests creating armed 'Space Force' to fight outside earth's atmosphere

Donald Trump has suggested creating an armed ‘Space Force’ in case space turns into a theatre of war.

The US president said the specialist national security strategy and branch of the military would operate outside of the earth’s atmosphere.

During an event at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Trump told the audience: ‘Space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea.’

‘We may even have a Space Force, develop another one, Space Force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force.’

Trump said that he initially invented the bizarre phrase as a joke during a discussion about both government spending and private financial investment in space.

He added: ’I said, ‘maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the Space Force,’ and I was not really serious.

‘Then I said, “what a great idea”, maybe we’ll have to do that.’

‘So think of that, Space Force,’ he continued, ‘because we are spending a lot and we have a lot of private money coming in, tremendous.

‘You saw what happened the other day, and tremendous success. From the very beginning, many of our astronauts have been soldiers and air men, coast guard men and marines. And our service members will be vital to ensuring America continues to lead the way into the stars.’

The White House did not release a statement clarifying if President Trump’s Space Force chatter was entirely in jest.

President Trump is not the first US politician to float the idea of armed forces fighting outside of the earth’s atmosphere.

In 2017, US lawmakers proposed a divide in the Air Force into two branches. One dealing with aviation and the other for new ventures into space.