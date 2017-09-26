Prince Harry cheers on competitors at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry cheers on Frens Hartgers of the Netherlands at the start of the cycling time trial competition - AFP

Prince Harry got back to business at the Invictus Games today, dedicating his day to cheering on to competitors after making his public debut with girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The Prince spent the morning giving pep talks to athletes behind the scenes at the cycling event, telling them they were tougher than him for completing the gruelling course in the Toronto heat.

Modestly waving away shouted "thank yous" from the crowd, he told cyclists: "You're all amazing. This is what it's all about.

"The atmosphere has been incredible all week. For me, it's always going to be about the atmosphere.

"Everyone's really excited, they're all here for you."

Posing for dozens of photographs with every athlete who asked him, he said he was in awe of their stamina in the 27C heat.

View photos Prince Harry congratulates Laura Mastel Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation More

"Four miles, up and down," he told one. "I just couldn't deal with it."

Among the competitors he met was Veteran Royal Navy Aircraft Engineer Jamie Weller, who was training on a stationary bike in the team ten and a large central blind spot in both eyes.

Marvelling at his adapted mobile phone, which has a special voice app to describe his location, the Prince insisted on turning the tables to stage an impromptu photoshoot.

View photos Prince Harry congratulates Gabby Graves-Wake Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images More

After days of posing for the world's media, the Prince revelled in instructing Mr Weller to lean into his bike as he snapped away on the phone's camera.

He went on to catch up with old friends including Invictus superstars Jaco van Gass and RAF pilot Nathan Jones, former medal winners who are back this year.

The Prince made his way around a large tent, surrounded by athletes of all nations preparing for their next race.

View photos Prince Harry at a cycling time trial on day four of the Invictus Games in Toronto Credit: Stephen Lock / i-Images More

Read More