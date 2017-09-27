Prince Harry honours amputee who lost three limbs in Afghanistan after he wins silver at Invictus Games

Prince Harry presents Mark Ormrod with his medal during the Rowing at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - WireImage

Nearly a decade ago, he was lying by the Afghanistan roadside in such agony he begged a friend to "stick a bullet through my head" to spare him.

This week, Mark Ormrod, Britain's first triple amputee to survive the conflict, has been honoured by Prince Harry, as he picked up two silver medals in the Invictus Games; the final piece of a decade-long challenge to get his life back on track.

Ormrod, a former Royal Marines commando, said victory at the games was the "last piece of the puzzle" for him, as two of his children joined him and the Prince on the podium for an emotional celebration.

Prince Harry greets Mark Ormrod of team UK at the the indoor rowing competition on day 4 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017

Ahead of the Games, where he is competing in indoor rowing, hand cycling and swimming after years of avoiding disabled sports for fear they would be "patronising", he said: "If I do well, I'll feel like I've completely taken charge of my injuries and got my life back."

Two medals later, in just his first event, he was hailed by a visibly proud Prince Harry, who crouched on the floor for photographs together with Ormrod's two youngest children Evelyn, four, and Mason, five.

This Christmas Eve will mark the ten year anniversary of his injuries, which occurred when he triggered an IED while on routine patrol in Helmand Province.

He lost both legs and his right arm, and became the UK's first triple amputee to survive the Afghanistan conflict.

Refusing to believe he would have to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life, he first met Prince Harry in rehabilitation at Headley Court.

Ormrod, who is aiming for gold in two swimming events later this week, said: "I will hold my hand up and say one of the reasons I stayed away from disabled sport for so long was that it felt patronising.

" I thought I'm just going to turn up, people will cheer and I'll get a gold medal.

"Then I started training and I was like s---, these guys are like ninjas.

"Literally the first training I was like wow, I need to screw the nut here and start training because you've seen when these guys can do, they're phenomenal."

He was eventually persuaded to try out for the Invictus UK team, winning one of the 90 places, after seeing the "phenomenal" camaraderie and achievements of previous games.

"In January, I usually sit down and set my goals for the following year," he said. "This Christmas Eve is my ten year anniversary of getting injured.

"I had this mental image of a jigsaw puzzle with family, career, self-development, fun, and all that kind of stuff. The centrepiece that was missing to me was sport.

"I thought it would be a nice way to cap the decade off to get into this sport, throw myself into the deep end with Invictus, see how I do and then for me once this is over that's going to make me feel like I have completely dominated my injuries.

"That's the last piece of the puzzle for me and it's a nice way to round off the ten years.

"I've still got two swimming events yet and I'd like some gold. If I can do that it's pretty much the perfect run for me."

He is supported at the games by his wife Becky and two youngest children, while his daughter Kezia is at school at home.

"They've been shouting at me saying 'you need to go faster'," he said of Mason and Evelyn's starring role at the Games

"I don't even really think my daughter knows what the word proud means. She came running over and said 'daddy I'm really proud'

