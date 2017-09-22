Prince Harry meets teams in Canada for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry greets an athlete at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre ahead of the Invictus Games in Toronto - REUTERS

Prince Harry unleashed his competitive spirit today as he was given a kangaroo toy by the Australian Invictus Games team, and threatened to throw it in a swimming pool.

The Prince, who is in Toronto, Canada, for the military veterans' event, spent the afternoon meeting teams from around the world set to compete in swimming, volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

The Australian sportsmen and women gave him two small koalas to take home for Prince George and Princess Charlotte and showed off a boxing kangaroo mascot, which the Prince joked he would throw in the water in the spirit of friendly competition.

Making his way around the pool at the Invictus training session, he spent time with British athletes giving them pep talks for the week ahead.

At one point, he stopped to help Poppy Pawsey with her diving, after she asked him to "do me the honour of starting my dive".

As he was ribbed by other UK athletes, who tried to distract him, he leant down to her to announce: "On your marks...go".

"Everyone was giving me stick but I thought, I'm never going to get that chance again," she said. "So I just asked him. Hopefully it'll bring good luck."

The Prince went on to meet the Georgian sitting volleyball team, the Romanian volleyball team and the Danish, Australian and Dutch wheelchair basketball players.

Chris Clark, from the Australian team, showed the prince the boxing kangaroo cuddly toy at the side of the swimming pool, which he calls his "little mascot" for his upcoming contests in wheelchair basketball, archery and the Jaguar Land Rover challenge.

"I thought he was going to punt it into the pool for a second," Clark said. "He has a good sense of humour." "I met him last year and in the run up to this one and he's a very approachable young man.

"His experiences being very similar to a lot of us makes it a lot easier to connect."

The Prince will spend the duration of the Invictus Games in Toronto, home of his girlfriend Meghan Markle.