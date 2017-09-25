Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first public appearance together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Tennis at the Invictus Games - James Whatling Photography

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance as a couple, side by side at the Invictus Games tennis match.

Ms Markle and the Prince held hands as they walked onto the couple in the middle of Toronto.

The actress, wearing a white shirt and sunglasses, sat next to the Prince on folding chairs at the side of court. It is their first appearance together, following the Invictus Games opening ceremony which saw them sit apart.

Meghan Markle was in the crowd for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games last week Credit: Warren Toda/EPA

Ms Markle slotted into her public duties immediately, making conversation with children at the court side and applauding the tennis match in front of her.

Ms Markle made her long-awaited first appearance at an official event attended by Harry when she took her seat for the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the weekend, but was seated a few rows down and more than a dozen seats away from her partner.