Prince Harry moved close to tears by Australian athlete at Invictus Games

Prince Harry has revealed how he was close to tears watching a teary-eyed Australian athlete at the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

Millions watched overwhelmed veteran Michaela Gilewicz in tears as she walked on stage for the start of the event in Toronto, Canada.

Competing in her first Invictus Games, an event for wounded veterans, Ms Gilewicz explained how she suffered a panic attack moments before the opening ceremony began.

She told ABC Radio Hobart how Prince Harry later spoke to her before a powerlifting event and revealed how moved he was by her tears.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to meet Prince Harry,” she said.

“I was waiting in the area for powerlifting … and he came up and tapped me on the shoulder, shook my hand and said: ‘I’ve got something to tell you.’

“I’m like, oh no, it’s the same story everyone’s been telling me.

“He saw me tearing up and he said: ‘I had to look away because we were live to air on the BBC and you nearly set me off.’

“I was like, oh my God, this is the best moment of my life.”

The athlete, who was discharged from the military due to a shoulder injury, revealed on Facebook it was a “unbelievable day”.

“From starting the day feeling like I didn't belong and like I was going to panic and embarrass myself at my event to getting there, enjoying it and ending on such a high just proves to me that the games work,” she wrote.

