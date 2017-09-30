Prince Harry vows to expand Invictus Games after seeing inspired wounded victims compete

The Prince said: 'The world needs Invictus, these guy need Invictus, I need Invictus, we all need our fix. ' - 2017 Getty Images

Prince Harry has vowed to expand his Invictus Games, saying he has found it "impossible to say no" to wounded warriors who still need the inspiration.

The Prince has previously hinted that the Games had a "shelf life", with plans for five years of games laid out before it was believed he and competitors would quietly move on.

But following this year's Toronto games, the largest yet, he admitted he feels a "social responsibility" to carry on, with both competitors and the Prince himself needing "their fix" of positivity.

Saying it would be "silly" to bring an end to the Games, he added: "The sky's the limit."

Prince Harry has been widely praised for setting up the games, which see wounded and ill service men, women and veterans compete in a range of events from wheelchair rugby to sitting volleyball.

The past week has seen him attend sports events and give three speeches, also officially introducing his girlfriend Meghan Markle to the world with their first public appearance together at the tennis.

Ms Markle, he has said, was "loving" the Games, where she attended the opening ceremony and was photographed hand-in-hand with Prince Harry while watching wheelchair tennis.

His friend Barack Obama, former US President, also made a high-profile appearance at the Games, attending the wheelchair basketball at the Prince's side.

The two guest appearances ensured Invictus made headlines around the world, shining a light on competitors and their families.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, the Prince said he was thrilled with how the Toronto games had gone.

"It's been on another level," he said. "It's been amazing.

"What's great is how many kids have been getting into it and showing their support, that's who we wanted to reach.

"What people don't see behind the scenes is that there's been loads of Invictus things going on in schools across Canada too."

Saying he hoped there was now "real momentum" behind the Games, he added it was in a "really great place" ahead of Sydney next year.

Now, he said, he hoped to expand Invictus, possibly in a different form, to continue to help athletes and their families.

"The sky's the limit," he told a Canadian broadcaster, adding it would be "silly" to end it given "we have a social responsibility to continue this for a long as it's needed."

