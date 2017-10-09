Private v state school rugby match called off over 'chav’ taunts from fans

Safety fears: Whitgift School, which charges day fees of about £20,000 a year: Google Street View

Two rival London schools called off a pupils’ rugby match amid fears the tie would descend into violence.

Fee-paying Whitgift School in South Croydon was set to play its state school neighbour John Fisher on Saturday but the game was cancelled after last year’s clash was marred by ugly scenes – which organisers feared could escalate this time around.

In 2016, Whitgift supporters allegedly chanted that their rivals were “state school chavs” while John Fisher fans yelled back: “Five points, five points, twenty grand for five points.”

In a post on social media, the Catholic state school said its opponents had requested a mid-week fixture after "some disruption" last year but it hadn't been possible to agree a date.

Whitgift head Chris Ramsey told the Sunday Times: "Whitgift is a school with an unrivalled sporting reputation.

"However, there are rare times when an intense sporting rivalry risks overshadowing the game itself."

Both schools have produced professional players in the past.

Alumni of Whitgift include England fly-half Danny Cipriani, while the former England winger Paul Sackey went to John Fisher.