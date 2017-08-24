What do professional boxers make of Floyd Mayweather's fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is considered a rank outsider by both fans and bookmakers alike when he takes on Floyd Mayweather in a super-welterweight fight this weekend, in Las Vegas.

Why? Because McGregor has never before boxed professionally and has a record of 0-0. And it doesn’t much help that the man he is fighting is undefeated in 49 fights, as well as being considered one of the greatest defensive boxers in the history of the sport.

But in recent weeks, the odds on McGregor somehow beating Mayweather have inexplicably started to shorten, as everybody in the world begins to ask themselves the same question: Can he actually do it?

Those involved in the sport of mixed martial arts insist that he can. McGregor is the first man in the history of the UFC to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously, and his counter straight-left is regarded as one of the most destructive shots in the business.

And even some bookmakers have started to change their tune. Originally an 11/1 outsider in the UK, McGregor’s odds are now 4/1, as people begin to believe that the impossible might just actually happen.

But what do professional boxers believe? Do any of them think that the charismatic Irishman has the talent to waltz into their sport and take out one of the best ever?





And do any think that Mayweather — who turned 40 earlier this year and hasn’t fought since his victory over Andre Berto in September 2015 — might actually be past it?

Not exactly. Independent Sport headed to Miguel's Boxing & Fitness Gym in Brixton and it’s fair to say that the resulting video doesn’t make for happy watching for Team McGregor.

What do you think — can you see McGregor stunning Mayweather? Or is Pretty Boy Floyd simply too good for The Notorious?