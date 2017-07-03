This punk rocker is 'fighting off the ageing process' – by injecting himself with deadly snake venom

DISCLAIMER: Do not try this at home. It is incredibly dangerous and could kill you.

Steve Ludwin, a 49-year-old semi-retired punk musician, has been injecting himself with potentially deadly snake venom for nearly 30 years.

He claims it boosts his immune system and slows down the ageing process.

The health benefits of snake venom are still being researched. The Guardian states that the properties found in snake venom has been used to try to combat cancer cell growth. French scientists also report they have found a potential painkiller in the venom of the black mamba.



This video was originally filmed in July 2016.

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Filmed by Claudia Romeo and Joe Daunt.

