Quora: Can We Terraform the Moon? It's Complicated

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we'll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here.

Answer from Nicolas Nelson, space enthusiast:

Can the Moon be terraformed for humans? First of all, you have to understand the difference between Hollywood terraforming (or “space opera terraforming”) and pragmatic terraforming.

Trending: Massive Chinese Sun Altar Provides Clues About Country's Mysterious Past

Hollywood/Space Opera terraforming involves a magical transformation of a moon or planet to look just like some idealized facet of Earth’s biosphere, usually a garden planet of bucolic sylvan loveliness (in which lurks certain death, or which is threatened with certain death, or there’d be no story worth telling). This is pure fantasy. Until humanity evolves godlike powers to remake the solar system and shape entire planets to our liking, that ain't happening, and the Moon would be a real challenge even for those future worldmakers.

The Moon More

Toby Melville/Reuters

So it's confusing when reputable scientists use the same word to describe something completely different and far less satisfying to the average person: real scientists are talking about a more pragmatic approach to terraforming that involves relatively slight and gradual changes to an existing planet or large moon that will make it “more Earthlike” only to a degree that makes it less inimical to human presence and activity, and sometimes even hospitable… but never actually like Earth.

So for example, no amount of pragmatic terraforming will increase the gravity of the Moon, or give it a breathable shirt-sleeve atmosphere. No amount of pragmatic terraforming will give Venus a 24-hour day. No amount of pragmatic terraforming will plant deciduous forests on Io’s unprotected surface.

Don't miss: Is Canada Really That Great? Reasons to Move North on Canada's 150th Birthday

But with a pragmatic approach to terraforming, you could initiate some relatively small changes that would make a big difference in some planetary habitats. Let's look at two examples, Mars and Triton.

Mars is an excellent candidate for pragmatic terraforming because it already has so many similarities to Earth: a 25-hour day, an atmosphere, plenty of water in the permafrost and geothermal brine, lots of interesting geologic activity that has produced a wide variety of useful minerals, and plenty of easily-accessible carbon and oxygen. It has slightly more than a third the gravity of Earth, perhaps not ideal, and the atmosphere is super thin, making flight difficult (but making weather very tame, which is a decent trade-off).

Most interesting, there are huge amounts of carbon-dioxide ice and frost locked in both the soil and the south polar cap. Mars is cold but not bitterly so, and a global temperature rise of only a few degrees can trigger the runaway sublimation of that CO2 ice into gaseous form, thickening the atmosphere enough to allow water to remain solid or liquid on the Martian surface, which would restore a surface hydrological cycle to the planet.

A Martian water cycle, a Martian “global warming”, remember. Still nothing like Earth. Still just 38% Earth gravity, still a very thin atmosphere, still way colder mean temperatures, a weak and arbitrary-seeming magnetic field… but at least the thicker atmosphere would block radiation much better, and the climate would be a bit less harsh even though storm winds would have a bit more force, and having liquid surface water during the long northern summer could have profoundly positive effects long-term, for human settlement and for possible Martian native habitat development (or renewal!) Plus it would allow for truly amazing scientific research opportunities with implications for both Mars and Earth climatology.