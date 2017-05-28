Formula 1: Raikkonen struggling to understand Ferrari's Monaco strategy

Kimi Raikkonen still trusts his Ferrari team despite Sebastian Vettel seemingly been prioritised in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kimi Raikkonen struggled to comprehend Ferrari's tactics during the Monaco Grand Prix but insisted he will not doubt his team's instructions.

Ferrari's first victory in the principality since 2001 never looked in doubt after Saturday's qualifying placed Raikkonen on pole and team-mate Sebastian Vettel in second, with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton starting 13th.

Raikkonen held a healthy lead over Vettel until the 34th lap, when he was called in for his pit-stop, allowing Vettel to put the hammer down.

The Finn returned to the track behind Jenson Button and Pascal Wehrlein which ultimately cost him crucial seconds once Vettel had made his stop.

Vettel resumed ahead of his colleague and was able to control proceedings and take the chequered flag, opening up a 25-point lead over Hamilton in the drivers' championship.

"I'm trying to figure out something that is impossible to know right now, at least from my side," said Raikkonen, when asked about the timing of his stop.

"I was called in. That is about it. Obviously they had reasons for it, but it is not up to me to answer.

"It obviously wasn't ideal to end up behind a lapped car, it's something that definitely doesn't help.

"But the end result is what it is, so I have to see, we just finished the race. For the team it's good, but not for myself.

"[But] if you don't believe what you've been told, or how we work, it will get very complicated.

"I can stop the car if I like [in the pits] as I am driving it, but we work as a team and if you don't believe what you have been told or how it works it will get very complicated.

"We always try to work as best as we can. Today, as a team we wanted a one-two, which happened.

"I guess there's some reason for everything that happens in life, but we'll have to see."

It would not be the first time Ferrari have secured a one-two finish in controversial fashion.

The Italian team's strategy also came under question in the German Grand Prix in 2010, when Felipe Massa was instructed to let Fernando Alonso aside to claim victory.