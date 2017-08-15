The real definitive ranking of British crisp brands and flavours

One of the year's biggest social media debates erupted this week, and it was all down to a post about crisps. When Oxford University student Adam Higgins posted his 'definitive' crisp ranking, he surely did not expect the response that followed.

The ranking, which features five tiers, from 'God tier' at the top to 'S*** tier' at the bottom, placed original Hula Hoops, Pom Bears and Lightly Salted Kettle Chips as the best flavours. The 'S tier' featured popular classics like Walkers Salt & Vinegar, Skips, and Twiglets.

Food is always a controversial topic, and the reaction to Higgins' ranking has been fierce. The tweet has so far received over 1,700 replies and 1,100 retweets, with many unhappy at his decision making. The tweet has already been dubbed "the most divisive tweet of 2017".

Higgins has responded to several of the replies in defence of his choices. And if anyone thought Higgins was joking, he swiftly affirmed that he was deadly serious. "Can I clarify this isn't a joke, this is my actual preference", he tweeted.

No, I just politely think you're wrong. How can anyone put the sweepings of Satan, Doritos, on God tier, when ambrosian Twiglets s/be there! — Fr. James Mather (@tigerrector) August 12, 2017

I've eaten six packets of Skips today in protest at this. — Dylan H Morris (@dylanhm) August 11, 2017

I think what most triggers me is the inclusion of popcorn as a "crisp" — Imraan Sathar (@imy) August 11, 2017

Serious stuff indeed. But is Harris demonstrably wrong to include Pom Bears in the top tier, and twiglets in the bottom? It's time to have your say, by voting in the ranking below...