Retired solicitor dies after falling overboard while changing sail during round the world yacht race

A retired solicitor who was taking part in one of the world's toughest yacht races has died after being washed overboard.

Simon Speirs, a crew member on the Clipper Round the World Race yacht "Great Britain", was helping to change a sail at the bows of the 70-foot boat when he was knocked over the side during a Force Eight gale in the Indian Ocean.

Mr Speirs, 60, a retired property solicitor from Bristol, went overboard while on the foredeck of the ocean racer on the sixth day of the leg between South Africa and Australia, in what were described as rough conditions and winds gusting up to 50 miles an hour.

He is the third Briton to die in the race in last two years.

Organisers say he was clipped on with a lifeline but somehow became separated from the yacht.

The crew desperately tried to save him and recovered him from the water 30 minutes later to administer first aid but were unable to be resuscitate him.

Organisers Clipper Ventures said: "Simon, 60, from Bristol, UK, was on the foredeck assisting with a headsail change from Yankee 3 when he was washed overboard. Although he was clipped on with his safety tether, he became separated from the yacht in the Southern Ocean in a rough sea state in 20 knots of wind, gusting up to 40.

"The team's man overboard recovery training kicked into immediate effect and despite the rough conditions, Simon was recovered back on board by the skipper and crew within 36 minutes, at which point CPR was immediately administered by three medically trained crew, which included a GP.

"However Simon sadly never regained consciousness. The cause of death is unconfirmed at this time but thought to be by drowning All other crew are reported safe and are being supported remotely by the race office."

A sailor with 40 years experience, Mr Speirs had signed up as a crew member for the £45,000 year-long adventure.

"At the time of the incident, Simon was clipped on, wearing his lifejacket, which included an AIS (rescue) beacon, as well as approved waterproof ocean oilskins," they added.

"A full investigation will now be carried out, as is standard practice, into the full details of the incident, including the reasons his safety tether did not keep him on board, in co-operation with the appropriate authorities.

"A member of the crew since race start in the UK on August 20, Simon was a highly experienced sailor with over 40 years dinghy experience and held a Coastal Skipper licence. He also successfully completed the Clipper Race Coxswain Certificate in February this year in anticipation of his challenge.

