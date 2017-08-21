Revealed: Five experts outline the five different ways in which Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather

When it was first announced that Conor McGregor would be making his professional boxing debut against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather, few pundits or fans gave the Irishman absolutely any chance of winning.

Mayweather is a five-division world champion, having won fifteen world titles and four lineal championships in four different weight classes. He boasts a flawless professional record of 49-0. McGregor, in contrast, last boxed competitively when he was little more than a child, training out of Crumlin Boxing Club.

However, with the super-fight now less than a week away, the odds on a shock McGregor victory have shortened. For the first time since the announcement: people are beginning to seriously wonder whether the two-weight UFC world champion can stun the greatest defensive boxer of all-time.

But what would a McGregor victory look like? And what tactics would he need to adopt to rock Mayweather?

Here, five experts put forward their view.

Rough Mayweather up in the ring

UFC light-heavyweight Jimi Manuwa, who is targeting a boxing match of his own with none other than David Haye, thinks that McGregor has to rough Mayweather up if he is to have any chance of winning the fight.

And he told The Independent that he thinks some of McGregor’s MMA skills could come in useful in this regard:

“I do give McGregor a chance of winning. The thing is Mayweather’s ring craftsmanship is second to none. So Conor has to really make him work and bully him in there – he has to get him into a corner and beat him up. And Conor has MMA skills which Mayweather won’t have seen before.

“Coming from MMA, Conor has so many more skills other than just boxing which he can use, such as the clinch and his wrestling ability. Plus he’s the stronger man. So it is going to be a very interesting fight, but it’s key that Conor gets on the inside and really bullies him.

“Of course on paper it looks as though McGregor hasn't got a chance, but when you put two trained athletes inside a contained environment, anything can happen. We have seen that a lot in the UFC, but maybe we haven't seen it in boxing yet.

View photos McGregor's greater size could prove key (Getty) More

“I think if McGregor catches him it could be lights out.”

Land. The. Left. Counter.

McGregor’s pull-back left-hand counter is widely considered to be one of the most destructive shots in MMA. Few have been able to take it, and part of the intrigue of this fight is whether Mayweather will be able to survive the shot.

According to UFC president Dana White, landing the left is by far McGregor’s best chance of winning:

View photos His famous left-hand counter in action, against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 (Getty) More

