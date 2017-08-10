Revealed: The full history behind Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi's increasingly bitter war of words

Conor McGregor’s professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather is now less than three weeks away – and yet the vast majority of the pre-fight build-up has centred around the Irishman’s antipathy for a completely different boxer.

McGregor’s feud with the former world champion and sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has now rumbled on for over six months, with both men taking repeated snipes at each other in the press and arguing on social media.

But how did their long-running dispute start? Who is in the wrong? And why on earth did McGregor invite his foe to join his training camp as his new sparring partner?

Here, we run through the full history of their explosive conflict.

A row is started

The row started back in December last year, almost immediately after McGregor was granted a boxing license in California – one of the first steps on the path to arranging a $1bn fight with the undefeated Mayweather.

A number of boxers reacted negatively to the news that McGregor was dipping his toe into the world of boxing, including Malignaggi, who immediately set about trying to angle his own fight with the Irishman.

“I have been hearing a lot about this McGregor situation and I got to thinking – you know what? – I am kind of interested,” Malignaggi said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“At first I was telling Conor to stay in his lane and I was thinking you are going to embarrass yourself, but if you are really going to disrespect the sport of boxing like that then I would like to be the one to teach you that lesson.

“I would never disrespect your sport and tell everybody 'you know what, I could beat the best fighter in the cage'. You shouldn't come to our sport and tell everybody you could beat the best fighter in our sport in a ring.

“I know you apologised about absolutely nothing last fight, but after I am done with you - I am going to knock the beard off you homie - you are going to be apologising for everything you have been trying to do to get into boxing."

McGregor’s response was entirely predictable – and absolutely brutal.

“Who the f--- is that guy?” he said at a Q&A event in Ireland when asked for his reaction to Malignaggi’s comments, recalling his famous put down of Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 205 press conference. “I don't know who the f--- that is but I'll slap the nose off him if he ever mentions my name again.”

An unlikely alliance

After the public announcement that McGregor would be fighting Mayweather on August 26, a strange rumour began to do the rounds: Malignaggi had been invited into McGregor’s training camp to spar with him ahead of the big fight.

