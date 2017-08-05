Revealed: Why Conor McGregor has been using an underwater treadmill to prepare for fight with Floyd Mayweather

It should come as no surprise that Conor McGregor’s preparations for his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather have been anything but conventional.

First there were the allegations that he had deliberately doctored footage of his sparring sessions to lull Mayweather into a false sense of security. Then there were the candid social media snaps of McGregor standing in the ring with his hands clasped confidently behind his back, or training in a pair of £500 Gucci swimshorts.

And eyebrows were raised even further when he invited Paulie Malignaggi into his training camp — an old foe who had previously snarled he would “knock McGregor’s beard off” if handed the chance. It didn't take long for the two men to resume their feud, with Malignaggi quick to quit the Las Vegas training camp, branding it a “circus” and “fiasco”.

But nothing has generated quite as much intrigue as when McGregor recently shared a series of photographs of his workout at the UFC’s newly-built Performance Institute, which depicted him being put through a series of strenuous exercises in a specialised hydrotherapy pool.

The dimly-lit images are nothing if not impressive, and look as though they could be taken straight from one of the training scenes in Rocky IV.

McGregor is shown wearing strapping across his chest as he runs on an underwater treadmill, while staring determinedly forward at a large screen positioned in front of him. All around him stand his entourage, holding various pieces of technological equipment as they offer him encouragement throughout his workout.

It’s a far cry from the gruelling early-morning jogs up a mountainside and slogging it out with an old leather heavybag, that used to be synonymous with working out for a big fight. But what is McGregor actually achieving in the images?

A lot more, it turns out, than simply jogging. “Athletes put a lot of stress on their bodies when they are training at such high-levels,” Mike McHugh from HydroWorx, the company that manufactures the underwater treadmill McGregor was using, explains.

View photos A Hydroworx pool at the University of Utah (Hyrdroworx) More

“By training in a HydroWorx, it allows athletes to get a high-intensity workout and maintain cardiovascular endurance in a low-impact environment. The UFC is a movement sport, it's a cardiovascular sport where strength and power is important. The underwater treadmill gives McGregor the ability to move in all directions just as he would in a competitive situation, but without the significant joint impact that he would experience performing similar movements on land.

“The treadmills work up to 16km/h with the resistance jets and they can challenge you very hard cardiovascularly - but without the joint impact. He could have a very intense workout or choose to run at a moderate pace to flush his system and speed recovery so his muscles are fresh and ready to go the next day.”

HydroWorx is an American company, who have provided products with underwater treadmills and resistance therapy jets since 1998. The company has grown massively since then, with over 30k athletes and patients making use of their technology every day to recover from injuries and health conditions.

But their technology does not only help those in rehabilitation. More and more elite-level athletes are beginning to make use of the underwater treadmills and their hot and cold recovery plunge pools to improve both their cardiovascular fitness and the length of their careers.

Read More