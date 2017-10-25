Ribble 7005 Winter Audax review: a wonderful winter workhorse

The Ribble 7005 comes out to play when the nights are long and the weather is foul

There's an unofficial rule in cycling that the amount of bikes you need in your life is 'n+1', where 'n' represents the number of bikes you already own.

Very droll – and very true, especially at this time of year, when Britain's roads are covered with a muddy, gritty sludge that corrodes gearsets and bites into brake pads. One ride out on your prized two-wheeler can see it henceforth consigned to the bowels of the shed, awaiting a de-grit and polish in the spring.

What you need, of course, is another bike – one that you don't mind getting gunky. Roll forward the winter trainer, a utilitarian bicycle that reverse hibernates, only coming out to play when the weather is foul and the nights long.

You can build your own winter trainer using off-cuts from other bikes (a sure sign that you already have too many), or you can buy one off the peg, in which case the Ribble 7005 Winter Audax is the market leader.

Ribble More

A few features immediately mark it out for wet-weather cycling. The first is the mudguards, which offer protection from the plumes of water that would otherwise kick up from the wheels and seep through your clothes. Mudguards are notoriously hard to fit on most high-end road bikes; the 7005 ships with them as standard.

And then there's the aluminium frame – not the lightest material, but hard-wearing and cheaper than carbon fibre or steel. There are no holes in the frame for internal gear and brake cabling, so road salt won’t get in and eat at the tubes; an external bottom bracket also helps to keep the damp out.

Ribble More

On the road, the 7005 proves something of a wolf in sheep's clothing. Bikes that take mudguards and a pannier rack (commuters take note) tend to adopt a relaxed geometry, though not here: the slightly downward sloping top tube gives it more aggression than you might expect. You'll forget about your race bike in no time.

Importantly, the 7005 is priced appealingly, encouraging you to take it out in all weathers. At £669, the entry level model is apt for winter abuse, although the Shimano Sora groupset it comes with probably sells the frame a bit short. I'd stump up an extra £67 for Tiagra gears. You'll thank yourself two years down the line when they're still clunking along nicely, even if they'll be a bit gunked-up by then.