Rio Ferdinand's mad boxing workout involves moves you never knew existed

Former Manchester and England captain Rio Ferdinand announced plans this month to launch a new career as a professional boxer, two years on from his retirement from football.

The Champions League winner has said that boxing will help him to channel the “anger” he still feels over the tragic death of his wife, Ben Rumsby reported in The Telegraph this week.

It's one of the reasons why he's teamed up with world super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, and plans to apply for a licence to box professionally from the British Boxing Board of Control.

In a press conference in London, the 38-year-old revealed that his ultimate aim is to challenge for a title belt.

He is said to be following in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, the UFC champion who recently lost to Floyd Mayweather in a much-hyped, multi-million 'money fight', and has partnered with Betfair to launch the #DefendertoContender campaign.

The announcement has divided opinion. While many applaud his decision to find a 'focus', others have criticised his naivety.

English middleweight champion Joe Mullender commented to Boxing News Online: "You can’t just say I want to be a professional footballer or I want to be a professional racing driver, so why does anyone think they can just become a professional boxer?"

Meanwhile, Curtis Woodhouse, the former Sheffield United striker who went on to become British light-welterweight champion, even posted on Twitter: “This is no joke, you can die ‘playing’ boxing.”

But before he can enter a professional fight, Ferdinand has yet to undergo a special gym assessment by the board to verify that he is good enough.

So, what are Rio Ferdinand's key moves in his quest for peak physical condition?

He has recently been using the motto #JustShowUp to get himself motivated for the gym, and incorporating simple (and not so simple moves into his routine.

1. Hand stand push-ups

Ferdinand and his trainer Mel Deane take inspiration from the playground with a 'simple' handstand move.

Maybe don't try this one at home...

2. Dodging rain drops

All you need to recreate Ferdinand's reaction drill at home is a tennis ball, a willing trainer and a wall.

3. Left right left right

Ferdinand keeps the drill simple and adds in a motivational soundtrack.

4. Bear crawl touches

Bear crawls strengthen and increase endurance in the arms, shoulders and chest, as well as powering up the core.

