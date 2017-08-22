Rocky Marciano's son says his father's record should not be toppled by Floyd Mayweather's 'exhibition match'

Rocky Marciano Jr has said that it is not fair that his father’s revered 49-0 professional record is set to be bettered by Floyd Mayweather in an ‘exhibition match’ against boxing novice Conor McGregor.

Marciano’s record has long stood as one of the greatest in boxing, with the former American heavyweight going unbeaten throughout his career, before his retirement in 1955.

He held the world heavyweight title from 1952 to 1956, and his knockout-to-win percentage of 88.75 remains one of the highest in the history of heavyweight boxing.

And with Mayweather’s much-criticised bout against McGregor now less than a week away, Marciano’s son has said that it is unfair his father’s record will be topped by what he believes is nothing more than an exhibition.

“No matter what happens, I don’t think it should go towards Mayweather’s professional career (record), win or lose,” Marciano Jr. told USA TODAY Sports. “This fight to me isn’t a true boxing match.”

He added that his father’s record holds greater weight because he boxed at heavyweight. Mayweather has meanwhile fought at featherweight, lightweight, super-lightweight and welterweight.

His fight with McGregor will take place at super-welterweight.

“Heavyweights, most of them, hold the highest knockout percentage for a reason,” Marciano Jr. said. “They’re bigger, they’re stronger and one punch can take a heavyweight out.

“So it’s a lot more difficult to stay undefeated than it is for someone in the lower weight class, where it can be more of a type of match where you’re just outpointing your opponent.”

Marciano Jr also stressed that he had great respect for Mayweather’s “incredible, wonderful and exciting career” but made it clear that he would not be tuning into the fight on Saturday night to see the 40-year-old possibly eclipse his father’s record.

“No, it is not a fight that I’m interested in,” he said. “I see the interest in it, but I don’t think it’ll be an interesting fight.”