Roy Halladay dead: legendary pitcher perishes in plane crash

Roy Halladay pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals in Clearwater, Florida, on March 6, 2013. The Phillies organisation said it was 'numb' over his death: REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Former major league baseball player Roy Halladay has died in a plane crash, a premature end for one of the most dominant pitchers in recent history.

Officials in Pasco County, Florida confirmed that Mr Halladay died after his plane plummeted into the Gulf of Mexico.

“He was one in a million. It is a true loss for us”, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a press conference.

A 15-year major leaguer who split his time between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, Mr Halladay was among the best pitchers in baseball during his prime. He will likely have a strong case to make the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible. Among his accolades are two Cy Young awards, given each year to the best pitcher in each league, and a vanishingly rare playoff no-hitter.

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death”, the Phillies organisation said in a statement. “There are no words to describe the sadness the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game”.

As news of Mr Halladay’s death spread, tributes poured in from fans, sportswriters and fellow athletes who bore witness to the late pitcher’s greatness.





Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

Every pitcher tried to imitate him, no hitter wanted to face him, and everybody liked him. RIP Roy Halladay — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) November 7, 2017