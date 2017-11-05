Rugby League World Cup 2017: Papua New Guinea edge Ireland as Wales get hammered by Fiji

Papua New Guinea are on course for a World Cup quarter-final showdown with England after seeing off a spirited challenge by Ireland in Port Moresby.

Mark Aston's team had their own aspirations of making the last eight following their victory over Italy but the Kumuls appear to have top spot in Group C sewn up with only the United States standing in their way.

The tournament co-hosts failed to hit the heights of their demolition of Wales yet had enough to edge a scrappy contest 14-6 at a sold-out National Football Stadium.

Ireland took an early lead through Wigan hooker Michael McIlorum but PNG dominated the rest of the half and went into the break 8-6 up courtesy of tries from Castleford-bound Garry Lo and Nene Macdonald.

The Kumuls produced a nervy second-half performance in front of a passionate home crowd and it took Watson Boas' try two minutes from time to finish off Ireland.

In Sunday’s other game, Wales felt the full force of World Cup dark horses Fiji in a one-sided group match in Townsville.

At least John Kear's men did not have to cope with the humidity of Port Moresby, where they were hammered 50-6 by Papua New Guinea, but they found the Bati in red-hot form as they ran in 14 tries to one in a 72-6 rout.

The victory enabled Mick Potter's team to easily beat their previous World Cup record victory, a 52-6 win over South Africa at Keighley in 1995.

Wales have conceded 122 points in their first two group games and will be looking to restore their pride when they complete their campaign against Ireland, a match that will be played as a curtain-raiser to the England-France game in Perth next Sunday.