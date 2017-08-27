Russell Brand marries partner Laura Gallacher

Russell Brand has officially kissed goodbye to his lothario reputation after marrying his long-term girlfriend, Laura Gallacher, in an intimate wedding yesterday afternoon.

The controversial comic was keen to keep the ceremony as private as possible, saying ‘I do’ at Remenham Church near his and Laura’s home in Henley-On-Thames, Oxon.

Russell and Laura said 'I do' yesterday.

The happy couple were joined by stars such as Noel Gallagher, Jonathan Ross, and David Baddiel, with Russell reportedly spending £2,300 on a New Orleans steamer to ferry the small wedding party from the church to his and Laura’s Indian-themed reception.

Speaking to The Sun, a source shared: “They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus.

“It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour.”

The couple have daughter Mabel together.

Russell has since joked about life as a married man, announcing his nuptials on his Radio X podcast earlier today and quipping: “I’m living a married life now… I’m domestic.”

Russell and Laura, who is the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of TV star Kirsty Gallacher, have been together since 2015, with the couple welcoming their first child together, Mabel, in November last year.

Russell was previously married to Katy Perry.

Russell was previously married to pop star Katy Perry, who he wed in 2010 before divorcing 14 months later.

Huge congratulations to Russell and Laura on their big day!

