Sam Smith fans in tears as he returns to music after two years with Too Good At Goodbyes

Sam Smith made sure to make an impact as he returned to music after a two year hiatus with poignant new single, Too Good At Goodbyes.

The 25-year-old dropped the track on his official VEVO page on Friday morning after days of teasing, before it was given its first play on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

Fans were left overcome with emotion over the lyrics which include: “So I’m never gonna get to close to you, even when I mean the most to you, in case you go and leave me in the dirt.”

One user tweeted: “So Sam Smith has officially put me into my feels, no one talk to me for a week #TooGoodAtGoodbyes.”

Another posted: “Sam Smith always has me crying about a relationship I've never had.”

The Vamps singer James McVey also posted: “Finally!!!! @samsmithworld is back. #TooGoodAtGoodbyes is insane and he's such a lovely guy. Get this tune!”

I LOVE SAM SMITH AND 30 SECONDS INTO TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/JPBmKv8Hb3 — Ofe (@Ohiaofe_N) September 8, 2017