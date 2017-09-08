    Sam Smith fans in tears as he returns to music after two years with Too Good At Goodbyes

    Emma Powell
    He's back: Sam Smith has returned to music: Kevin Winter/Getty

    Sam Smith made sure to make an impact as he returned to music after a two year hiatus with poignant new single, Too Good At Goodbyes.

    The 25-year-old dropped the track on his official VEVO page on Friday morning after days of teasing, before it was given its first play on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

    Fans were left overcome with emotion over the lyrics which include: “So I’m never gonna get to close to you, even when I mean the most to you, in case you go and leave me in the dirt.”

    One user tweeted: “So Sam Smith has officially put me into my feels, no one talk to me for a week #TooGoodAtGoodbyes.”

    Another posted: “Sam Smith always has me crying about a relationship I've never had.”

    The Vamps singer James McVey also posted: “Finally!!!! @samsmithworld is back. #TooGoodAtGoodbyes is insane and he's such a lovely guy. Get this tune!”

    Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more