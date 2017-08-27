Savannah Marshall kicks off the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard with debut win

Great Britain’s Savannah Marshall won her professional debut on the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard on Saturday night, beating the American Sydney LeBlanc on a unanimous decision.

Marshall was fighting for the first time after signing up to Mayweather’s stable in May, and was rarely troubled by her more experienced opponent.

The 26-year-old, who won the UK’s first ever women’s amateur boxing world championship, looked confident on her debut, controlling the middle of the ring and unleashing a stinging combination LeBlanc’s body at the end of the second round.

She was rarely troubled and so it was no surprise to see her win by a unanimous points decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 40-36.

After, Marshall said that she was delighted with her performance against a “top-class opponent”.

“I felt brilliant,” she said.

“I’m really glad it was three-minute rounds because I prefer that over two-minute rounds. She was really tough like I knew she would be. I'm glad that I got out of there with a win against a top class opponent

“I've been looking forward to this all week so I'm really excited about my performance. The build-up this week has been great.

“I knew it would be hard to stop her so I made sure to box her. I was able to execute my game plan. I'm happy with how I performed.”

The fight kicked off a busy evening of boxing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will culminate in Mayweather’s super-welterweight match up against McGregor, who like Marshall will be making his professional debut.

