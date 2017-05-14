Scary wreck in NASCAR ends with a driver taken off on a stretcher

Fox Sports 1





A violent wreck with 60 laps to go in the Go Bowling 400 NASCAR race in Kansas left a lot of people holding their breath as Aric Almirola had to be pried from his car and removed on a stretcher.

The wreck started when something went wrong with Joey Logano's car and he took out Danica Patrick. After those two were involved, Almirola hit Logano hard, with his car shooting up into the air.

Almirola was conscious and communicating with personnel. However, rescue workers had to remove the top of his car and pry him loose.

Here is what Almirola's car looked like after they got him out and took him away on a stretcher.

Here is the replay.

Here is Danica's car, with Logano's car in the background.

Here is Almirola being taken away on a stretcher. He was eventually airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. There is no update on his condition at this time.

