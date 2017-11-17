Scientists beam a message to aliens on nearby planets (and we could get an answer by 2042)

Scientists have beamed a message towards two planets near our solar system which are thought to be capable of supporting life.

If there are aliens on planets orbiting GJ 273, a red dwarf star, which is also known as Luyten’s star, we could get a reply by 2042.

The message – composed of zeroes and ones, and including simple mathematical formulas – will take 12 years to arrive at the star.

Not everyone is enamoured of the idea – with experts such as Stephen Hawking warning that it might attract hostile attention from alien worlds.

Most popular on Yahoo News UK

Here’s why you should never end your text messages with a full stop

Police arrest 49-year-old man on suspicion of murdering missing teenager Gaia Pope

Rolf Harris has one of his 12 sexual assault convictions overturned

NASA solves mystery of eerie ‘whistling’ in upper atmosphere

Donald Trump describes world leader who admits killing people as ‘a good guy’

But the experts behind the METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence) project say that the imagery of alien-invasion sci fi films will probably not reflect the reality of what’s out there.

Douglas Vakoch, president of METI said, ‘’It is a prototype for what I think we would most likely need to do 100 times, or 1,000 times, or 1 million times.

‘To me, the big success of the project will come if, 25 years from now, there’s someone who remembers to look [for a response].

‘If we could accomplish that, that would be a radical shift of perspective.’