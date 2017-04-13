Scientists Have Peered into a Black Hole and Taken a Photo of Its Event Horizon for the Very First Time

The first attempt to peer inside a black hole and take an image of its event horizon—the point of no return—appears to have been a success, with no major problems during the 10-day observation period. The mass of data collected is now being sent to two supercomputers in the US and Germany, and scientists expect to find out if they have the very first picture of a black hole in early 2018.

The Event Horizon Telescope is a hugely ambitious project. It links telescopes around the globe to create one Earth-sized telescope — these are connected virtually so it effectively has a diameter of the entire planet. This technique is not new, but this is the first time it has been done on such a large scale. The level of detail it provides is like being able to count the stitches on a baseball from 8,000 miles away.

Black holes are not hard to see. The material they accumulate is extremely hot, so very bright. The problem is the resolution of images returned—right now, they appear like a bright blur. The Event Horizon Telescope should be able to provide a clear image showing the ring surrounding a black hole and its shadow.

Trending: United Passenger David Dao Plans to Sue Over Dragging Incident

Researchers targeted two black holes. The first, Sagittarius A*, is the black hole that sits at the center of the Milky Way. The other, Messier 87, is a supermassive black hole in an elliptical galaxy 53 million light years away.

Vincent Fish, a research scientists at MIT Haystack, Massachusetts who is working on the project, tells Newsweek that the image returned should show the flow of material going in and out of the black hole. “What we expect to see is an asymmetric image where you have a circular dark region. That’s the black hole shadow. And there might be a bright ring at the edge of that—which is the photon ring [a spherical region of space where gravity is so strong photons are forced to travel in orbits]. Then around it you will see one side is bright and the other side is faint, so kind of like a crescent.

“The reason for the crescent is that material near the black hole is moving at a few tenths of the speed of light. Special relativity tells you when particles emit photons—when they shine light at you—if the particles are moving towards you, it looks very bright, if they’re moving away from you, then it gets very dim. That produces this asymmetry.”

View photos black hole More

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Processing the data

Around one petabyte of data has been collected. To put that into perspective, a petabyte of MP3 songs would play continuously for more than 2,000 years without repeating. Scientists are collecting and distributing the data between two research institutes: One at MIT Haystack, the other at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany.

Don't miss: Brussels And Hungary Clash Over Education, Refugees

The data, recorded on hard disks, will be plugged into two correlators (or supercomputers). This will remove any time delays caused by the different global positioning of each telescope. “We plug it into the correlator and we look at each baseline to see if we detected anything. With the array we have, we should have plenty of sensitivity. If things went well, we should have clear detections on most of the baselines at least, but we won’t know for certain until the data get back here,” Fish says.

Data will come back in two waves. Most will be returned in the coming weeks, but what has been collected at the South Pole telescope will be unavailable for another six months— planes cannot land there because of winter, so at the moment, the data is “stranded,” Fish explains.

Without this data, scientists cannot be sure of success. “I don’t think we’ll have the complete dataset until January next year. We’ll have partial datasets in a couple of months and we’ll look at the incomplete datasets just so we get a head start on data reduction and calibration so we know what issues there are and how to mitigate them,” he says.

Read More