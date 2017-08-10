    Scores of butterflies take to the sky in Oregon

    Emma Mills
    A pair of hikers found themselves in the middle of a butterfly swarm when they visited Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park on Tuesday. The unusual event only happens every five-six years and park rangers have no idea why. 

