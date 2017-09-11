Tony Blair: I was 'obsessed' with merging Scottish and English footballs leagues as prime minister

Tony Blair has disclosed that he wanted the English and Scottish football leagues to merge when he was prime minister as a way of heading off the threat of Scottish independence.

Mr Blair said he was “obsessed” with the idea after he initiated Scotland’s devolution twenty years ago.

He said a joint football league would promote "convergence" between the two countries and keep them "culturally aligned".

He said: "I know it sounds a bit strange but I was for a time quite obsessed with the idea that, for example, for football we should be opening up the English league and the Scottish league and having them together because I always thought we should be looking at ways of making sure that people felt a connection.

"I was looking for ways of making sure that as we in a sense diverged around devolution that there were elements of convergence and I still think in the future it's important we look for that."

Mr Blair’s government held a referendum on Scottish devolution shortly after being swept to power in 1997. The referendum had been a key pledge in the Labour Party's manifesto but proved to be hugely divisive.

Tony Blair is a staunch Newcastle fan Credit: Neil Munns/PA Wire

Reflecting on the anniversary of the referendum, Mr Blair told BBC Scotland: "Since that time I've always sort of thought about what we did right and what we did wrong.

"I think in retrospect I would have looked for more ways of trying to keep Scotland and England culturally aligned.”

SNP MP Hannah Bardell told the The Telegraph: "It seems Tony Blair has an outdated view of the cultural and sporting identity of the nations of the UK as homogenous, and that one football league could have somehow promoted that misguided view.

“We need to recognise and appreciate the distinct nature of the devolved nations and their sporting identities and structures. Sadly, in some ways the English and British identity have become synonymous.”

The MP, who has previously donned Scotland’s football shirt for speeches in the House of Commons, added: “Difference does not equal division and Tony Blair should remember that."

Clive Betts, Labour MP for Sheffield South East and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Football, said the proposal “wouldn’t be terribly popular with supporters” and that he doubted it would go anywhere.

He added: “There could be possibilities of doing things together without requiring the teams to merge.”