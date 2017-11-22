'Self-taught rocket scientist' to launch himself into the sky to prove the earth is flat

He claims that Nasa is controlled by flat-earther freemasons (Picture: Mad Mike Hughes via AP)

A man who describes himself as a ‘self taught-rocket scientist’ is planning to blast himself into the sky in an attempt to prove that astronauts lied about the Earth being round.

‘Mad’ Mike Hughes is planning to soar to 1,800 feet (550 metres) above the Mojave desert in his homemade rocket, travelling at a speed of 500mph.

The flight, which is set to take place this weekend, is the first step in Mr Hughes’ ultimate plan of getting 10 miles high to prove that the Earth is disc-shaped.

The project has cost him $20,000, including the cost of constructing a steam-powered rocket from scrap parts and the purchase of a motor home which he has constructed into a ramp for the launch of the rocket.

In a fundraising video, he explains that he does not believe in science and believes that Nasa is controlled by freemasons who are lying about the Earth being round.

‘It’s scary as hell, but none of us are getting out of this world alive. I like to do extraordinary things that no one else can do, and no one in the history of mankind has designed, built and launched himself in his own rocket’, said Mr Hughes.

‘I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles, and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula. ‘

Mr Hughes previously launched a rocket in January 2014, travelling 1374 feet, before the huge toll of the G-force meant that he needed three days to recover.

His latest rocket has been constructed at the ‘Rocket Ranch’ in Apple Valley, California.

On the morning of the launch, Mr Hughes will heat up approximately 70 gallons of water in a stainless steel tank and then blast off between 2pm and 3pm.

He plans to travel a mile high before pulling two parachutes, with the flight televised on his YouTube channel .